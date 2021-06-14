Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,858,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

