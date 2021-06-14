Argent Trust Co Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $242.64 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

