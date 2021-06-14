Argent Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 122,629 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $59.13 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.60.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.