Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZTY opened at $0.73 on Monday. Aryzta has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

