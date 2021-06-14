Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in May

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the May 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $289.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.72. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

