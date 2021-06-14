Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Aspen Group worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $144.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

