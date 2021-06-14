Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.