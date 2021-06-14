Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price was up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 91,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,741,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The stock has a market cap of $569.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

