ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.60

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.60 and last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 7697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 49.67.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

