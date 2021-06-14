Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 700 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.99. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The stock has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 47.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

