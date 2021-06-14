Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

