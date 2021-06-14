Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.