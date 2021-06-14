Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $8.17. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 22,417 shares.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $547.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.