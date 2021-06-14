AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 249.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 3.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $279,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

