Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avnet will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

