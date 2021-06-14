Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after buying an additional 504,418 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.91 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

