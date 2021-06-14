Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of BAFYY stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

