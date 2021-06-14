Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 9.23% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
FCOB remained flat at $$9.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.
About 1st Colonial Bancorp
