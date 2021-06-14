Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 9.23% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FCOB remained flat at $$9.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

