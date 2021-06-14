Banc Funds Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of California BanCorp worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in California BanCorp during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.30. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.18%.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

