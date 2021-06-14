Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $16.36 Million Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. First Western Financial comprises 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 8.18% of First Western Financial worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MYFW stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.60. 611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $212.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.93. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

