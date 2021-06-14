Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $20.97 Million Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CrossFirst Bankshares comprises approximately 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,647. The company has a market capitalization of $749.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $340,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

