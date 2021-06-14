Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 40,757 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,757 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SBT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. 1,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,073. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

