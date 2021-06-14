Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.10 on June 25th

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the bank on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

