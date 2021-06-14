Base Protocol Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $27,288.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00058638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00798881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.48 or 0.07930639 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 985,321 coins and its circulating supply is 690,123 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

