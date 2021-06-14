Belt Finance Trading Down 29.1% This Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $75.12 million and $3.70 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.56 or 0.00056155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00062458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00165313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00184722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.01051477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,228.82 or 1.00140627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,329,770 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

