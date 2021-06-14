Benchmark Begins Coverage on NavSight (NYSE:NSH)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of NavSight (NYSE:NSH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

NSH opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. NavSight has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NavSight in the first quarter worth $197,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NavSight in the first quarter worth $3,181,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NavSight by 268.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 781,237 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NavSight in the first quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NavSight in the first quarter worth $1,039,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

