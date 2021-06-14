Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.