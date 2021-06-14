Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.44. 32,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

