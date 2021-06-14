Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 371.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 1.65% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $622,000.

Get Etho Climate Leadership US ETF alerts:

ETHO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.92. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $59.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.