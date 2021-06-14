Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.28 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. 153,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,614. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

