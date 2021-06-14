Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 343,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,826,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter.

HTRB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $40.81. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,196. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62.

