Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $46.68. Approximately 19,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 999,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $449,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,947 shares of company stock valued at $8,672,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $3,615,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3,642.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $622,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

