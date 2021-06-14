Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BERK opened at $11.30 on Monday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68.

Get Berkshire Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.