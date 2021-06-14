Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BERK opened at $11.30 on Monday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68.
Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.