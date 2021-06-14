BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

Shares of LON BHP traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,152 ($28.12). The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,189.29. The stock has a market cap of £45.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

