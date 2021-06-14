BiFi Market Cap Achieves $3.88 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $397,327.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00220809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033114 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,316,988 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

