Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,964 shares of company stock worth $16,462,984 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $269,917,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $157.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

