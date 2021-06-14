Binance Coin (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.99 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $358.39 or 0.00912810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $54.99 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
