Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.34.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $397.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

