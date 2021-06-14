Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.64

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 59005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

