Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIRDF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of BIRDF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.10. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

