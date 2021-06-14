Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $797,361.18 and approximately $53.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,794,244 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

