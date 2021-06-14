BitcoinPoS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,686.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $3.74 million and $4,686.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,652,374 coins and its circulating supply is 4,440,920 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

