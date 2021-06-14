Bitcoinus Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,075.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.50 and $10,075.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,347.43 or 0.99969557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002553 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.