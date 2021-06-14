BlackRock Capital Investment Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $324.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.78.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

