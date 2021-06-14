BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000.

NYSE:BME opened at $48.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

