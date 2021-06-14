BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sonic Automotive worth $194,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,907,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAH stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

