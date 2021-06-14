BlackRock Inc. Has $191.07 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.19% of Getty Realty worth $191,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Getty Realty by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Getty Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Getty Realty by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Getty Realty by 236.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 109,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE GTY opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

