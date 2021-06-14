BlackRock Inc. Purchases 114,362 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.84% of Inter Parfums worth $198,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,906,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.