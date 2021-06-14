BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. 24,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,565,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

