Blockstack Market Cap Reaches $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00094336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00059269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.00815569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00083368 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

