Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 86.2% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 10.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 191,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 9.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $495.30. 91,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,926. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.42 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $219.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

